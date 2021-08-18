PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 469 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,262,000 after purchasing an additional 31,290 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.53. 64,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,520. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.79. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.21 and a 52 week high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

