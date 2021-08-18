PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $11.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $11,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 31,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 242,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FLOT remained flat at $$50.76 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 886,691 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.80.

