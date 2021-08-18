PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $324,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,689 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,311,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,588,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $270.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.77.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

