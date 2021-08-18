Phantasma (SOUL) Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000603 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $28.14 million and $720,793.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,857.13 or 1.00112001 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00036190 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00077081 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000956 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00010586 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 101,890,516 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.