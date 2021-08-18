Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after acquiring an additional 725,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,724,666,000 after purchasing an additional 506,598 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 459.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 616,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,285,000 after purchasing an additional 506,433 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,291,000 after purchasing an additional 415,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,964,000. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $69.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.40. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

