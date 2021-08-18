Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 28,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 45,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter worth $28,000. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSXP opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $42.17.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.09%. Phillips 66 Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 97.77%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

