PIBBLE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $58,892.00 (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. One PIBBLE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. PIBBLE has a market cap of $38.14 million and approximately $58,892.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00057209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.33 or 0.00843906 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00047446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00104205 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE (CRYPTO:PIB) is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars.

