PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Down 35.4% in July

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the July 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of PZC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.43. 4,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,004. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $11.77.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
