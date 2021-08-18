PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Down 35.4% in July

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the July 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of PZC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.43. 4,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,004. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZC. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 152.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 35,228 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.0% in the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 23.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 52,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

