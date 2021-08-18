PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Short Interest Up 22.2% in July

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

NYSE:PTY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.09. 2,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $21.66.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2,660.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 52.3% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.