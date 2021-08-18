PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Short Interest Up 22.2% in July

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
NYSE:PTY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.09. 2,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $21.66.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
