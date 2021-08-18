Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Shares Gap Down to $24.50

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.50, but opened at $23.70. Ping Identity shares last traded at $23.41, with a volume of 16,988 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PING shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PING. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 10.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 13.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

