Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after acquiring an additional 58,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,493,416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 18.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after purchasing an additional 215,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $14.99 on Wednesday, reaching $2,761.00. The company had a trading volume of 22,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,630.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total value of $37,967,109.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,075,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,143,766,565.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,863 shares of company stock valued at $277,681,237 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

