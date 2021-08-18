Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 6,294 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 380,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $29,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,599,000 after acquiring an additional 377,408 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 465,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,291,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 411,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,630,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,978,000 after buying an additional 27,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 277,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,051,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FARO shares. TheStreet lowered FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

FARO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.99. 248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,466. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.71. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.89 and a one year high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 6.20%. Analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

