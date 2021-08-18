Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 654,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Cognex makes up about 1.0% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $54,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGNX. Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.88.

Cognex stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.39. 11,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,864. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.84.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

