Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $22.85 Million Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $22,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FormFactor by 203.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $520,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,511 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

FORM stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.75. 5,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,407. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.65. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

