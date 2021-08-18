Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,212 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.61% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $19,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,879,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,585 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,312,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after acquiring an additional 120,572 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,151,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,547,000 after acquiring an additional 174,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,323,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,869,000 after acquiring an additional 99,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,783. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

VSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.96.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

