Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 12,581 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,432,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.63% of Viavi Solutions worth $25,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 103,260 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 264,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIAV stock remained flat at $$16.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,783. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,583 shares in the company, valued at $9,810,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $40,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,318 shares of company stock worth $982,104. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VIAV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

