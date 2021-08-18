Pizza Price Reaches $0.0515 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. Pizza has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $233,956.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001296 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007525 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $786.96 or 0.01751236 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00010984 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

