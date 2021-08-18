PlotX Reaches Market Cap of $5.41 Million (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. PlotX has a total market capitalization of $5.41 million and approximately $399,028.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PlotX has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PlotX coin can now be purchased for $0.0816 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00057748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $385.67 or 0.00852118 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00048224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00103788 BTC.

PlotX Coin Profile

PlotX (PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars.

