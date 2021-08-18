POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

Separately, UBS Group downgraded POSCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

POSCO stock opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.60. POSCO has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $92.19.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that POSCO will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKX. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of POSCO by 1,654.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POSCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of POSCO by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

