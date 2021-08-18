Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Powell Industries stock opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $37.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $298.50 million, a P/E ratio of 851.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.08%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Powell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

