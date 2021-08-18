Power Ledger (POWR) Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, Power Ledger has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Power Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $126.81 million and approximately $12.26 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00057752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.96 or 0.00837681 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00047006 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.99 or 0.00155531 BTC.

Power Ledger Coin Profile

Power Ledger is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 437,485,997 coins. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

