Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Premier Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 31.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Premier Financial to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Shares of PFC stock opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.50. Premier Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Premier Financial will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFC. Raymond James cut their price objective on Premier Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Premier Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 982.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Premier Financial worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

