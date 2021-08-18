Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Premier stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,892. Premier has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

