Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Issues Earnings Results

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PINC stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,892. Premier has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.20. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

PINC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays cut Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

