Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) PT Raised to C$16.00 at National Bank Financial

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.36.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at C$12.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.84. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of C$10.40 and a 52 week high of C$19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

