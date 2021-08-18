Primecoin Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $540,133.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,392,873 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

