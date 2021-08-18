Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Acquires 660 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. STERIS comprises 1.7% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC owned about 0.05% of STERIS worth $8,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in STERIS by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 30.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 973.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 66,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 60,221 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 10.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock traded down $9.54 on Wednesday, hitting $216.28. The stock had a trading volume of 39,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,414. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $151.79 and a twelve month high of $226.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.79.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

