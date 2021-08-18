Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $313,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,956 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $567,339,000 after acquiring an additional 651,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,078,000 after acquiring an additional 576,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,753,000 after acquiring an additional 532,999 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,106,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $530,810,000 after acquiring an additional 429,427 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $5.17 on Wednesday, hitting $248.31. 1,513,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,624. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,309 shares of company stock valued at $320,395. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

