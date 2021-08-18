Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth $137,518,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth $104,623,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 108.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,124,000 after buying an additional 492,853 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 65.6% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,919,000 after buying an additional 479,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,772,000 after buying an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Global Payments stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.34. 85,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,041. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,186 shares of company stock worth $898,925. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

