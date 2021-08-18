Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,855 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,765,000 after buying an additional 340,798 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,655,000 after buying an additional 251,114 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,229,000 after buying an additional 224,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,202,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,318,000 after buying an additional 171,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.44. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.14 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

