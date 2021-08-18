Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Sells 17,704 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 17,704 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.5% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in Union Pacific by 16.2% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 69,772 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,345,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.68.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.69 on Wednesday, hitting $223.17. The company had a trading volume of 152,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,722. The company has a market cap of $145.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

