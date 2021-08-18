Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 607 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANIP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,158 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,268 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 33,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 606.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,844 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 46,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.72 million, a P/E ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.27. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

