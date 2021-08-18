Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 82,693 Shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,106,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,693 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iBio were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iBio in the first quarter worth $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iBio by 35.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,350,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 879,791 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of iBio by 18.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iBio by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 92,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of iBio by 14.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

IBIO stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -6.22. The company has a current ratio of 17.67, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. iBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter. iBio had a negative net margin of 895.37% and a negative return on equity of 30.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that iBio, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the iBio, Inc and iBio CDMO business segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

