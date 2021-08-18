Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.44% of the company’s stock.

TR opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.01.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $114.56 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

