Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

PACB stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -63.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 26.17 and a quick ratio of 34.97.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

