Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will announce earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Profound Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Profound Medical by 4,043.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 245,850 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in Profound Medical by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 210,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 83,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Blackcrane Capital LLC increased its stake in Profound Medical by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 543,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 98,076 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROF traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.33. 602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,398. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $292.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

