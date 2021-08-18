Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PROSY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of PROSY stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,221,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,906. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.26. Prosus has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $26.45.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

