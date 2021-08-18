Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (PBIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on September 21st

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

Prudential Bancorp has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Prudential Bancorp has a payout ratio of 34.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Prudential Bancorp to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Shares of PBIP stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. Prudential Bancorp has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $15.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $110.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.06.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 million. Analysts forecast that Prudential Bancorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PBIP shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Prudential Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prudential Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) by 8,147.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Prudential Bancorp worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

