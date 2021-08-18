Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Down to $42.39

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.39, but opened at $41.11. Prudential shares last traded at $40.66, with a volume of 4,878 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.1074 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Prudential’s payout ratio is currently 12.25%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Prudential in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 81.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

