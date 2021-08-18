Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.50. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $65.33.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.72.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,480,166 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.