Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.50. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $65.33.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.72.
In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,480,166 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
