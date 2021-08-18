PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Down 5.1%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s stock price dropped 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.85 and last traded at $26.85. Approximately 5,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 963,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.
PUBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.
The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.51.
In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $606,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,017,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,322 shares of company stock worth $5,167,383 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PubMatic by 661.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PubMatic by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PubMatic by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
