PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Down 5.1%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s stock price dropped 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.85 and last traded at $26.85. Approximately 5,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 963,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

Get PubMatic alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.51.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $606,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,017,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,322 shares of company stock worth $5,167,383 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PubMatic by 661.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PubMatic by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PubMatic by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.