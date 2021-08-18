PumaPay (PMA) Trading 10.1% Higher Over Last Week

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One PumaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PumaPay has a market cap of $7.15 million and $579,098.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00056613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015128 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.67 or 0.00843754 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00047461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00102784 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PumaPay (PMA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,996,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

