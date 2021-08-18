Pure Storage (PSTG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Pure Storage to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Pure Storage has set its Q2 2022 guidance at – EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.27 million. On average, analysts expect Pure Storage to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:PSTG opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.39.
Pure Storage Company Profile
Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.
