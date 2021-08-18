PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Down 8.7%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)’s share price traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.12 and last traded at $13.17. 25,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,035,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.50.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). As a group, analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 2,936 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $50,000.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa Westerman purchased 11,400 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $199,158.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $517,000. Independent Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

