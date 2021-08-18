PutinCoin Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $544,605.46 and approximately $437.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,782.04 or 1.00008936 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00034872 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006613 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00075308 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000966 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00010717 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000590 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

