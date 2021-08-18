Pylon Finance (PYLON) Price Hits $104.25

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, Pylon Finance has traded down 37.1% against the US dollar. Pylon Finance has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $6,295.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pylon Finance coin can now be bought for about $104.25 or 0.00231998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pylon Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00053091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00126035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00150844 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,918.48 or 0.99958421 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.46 or 0.00880021 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pylon Finance Profile

Pylon Finance’s genesis date was August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. The official website for Pylon Finance is pylon.finance/# . The official message board for Pylon Finance is medium.com/@al_92198 . Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

Pylon Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pylon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pylon Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pylon Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.