Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Hits $12.95 on Top Exchanges (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $10,306.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.95 or 0.00029039 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00052312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00124573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00150937 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,701.52 or 1.00205676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.92 or 0.00894241 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.