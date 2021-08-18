Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Auto Prop Reit Issued By Raymond James (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Raymond James also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Auto Prop Reit from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

