Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Accuray in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accuray’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Accuray alerts:

ARAY has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $3.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a market cap of $331.08 million, a P/E ratio of -50.71 and a beta of 1.86. Accuray has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $6.01.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 314,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,724.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at $1,090,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Accuray by 424.2% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 379,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 307,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accuray by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 538,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 151,254 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes cyberKnife and tomo therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy and adaptive radiation therapy.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.