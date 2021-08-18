Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Issued By Capital One Financial

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.09. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.81 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ESS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.94.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $318.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $336.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $317.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,350 shares of company stock worth $6,368,808. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

